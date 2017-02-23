AP Source: Deron Williams Headed To Cavs After Mavs Waiver

The Dallas Mavericks waived point guard Deron Williams on Thursday, and the five-time All-Star is now looking to join the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Williams plans to join up with LeBron James to give the Cavs the backup point guard they need. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because Williams has to clear waivers before signing with Cleveland.

Williams is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 assists for the Mavericks this season. The 32-year-old is a five-time All-Star.

James said earlier this season that the Cavaliers were in need of another playmaker off the bench to backup starter Kyrie Irving.

