AP Source: Deron Williams To Leave Mavs, Head To Cleveland

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Deron Williams is working on his exit from the Dallas Mavericks so he can join the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The person says Williams will be waived from the Mavericks so he can collect the rest of his contract. Williams then plans to join LeBron James and the defending champions to give the Cavs the backup point guard they need. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Mavericks had not officially waived him yet.

Williams is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 assists for the Mavericks this season. The 32-year-old is a five-time All-Star.

James said earlier this season that the Cavaliers were in need of another playmaker off the bench to backup starter Kyrie Irving.

Comments

comments