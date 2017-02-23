Cincinnati Facing Projected $25M Budget Shortfall Next Year

CINCINNATI (AP) — A $25.1 million shortfall has been projected for Cincinnati’s upcoming budget, and the city manager is recommending most departments prepare to make 10 percent budget cuts.

City Manager Harry Black made the recommendations in a memo to the city council. Black also recommends that public safety departments, including police and fire, prepare to make budget cuts of 3 percent.

The city’s current estimated expenses for 2018 are $414.1 million. Estimated revenues total only $389 million, leaving the $25.1 million gap.

Black wrote that the earnings tax isn’t meeting projections. That makes up the main source of the city’s revenue.

Black expects to present the fiscal 2018 budget in May. It would be up to the mayor and city council to make changes before the fiscal year starts July 1.

