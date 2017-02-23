REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cincinnati Facing Projected $25M Budget Shortfall Next Year

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — A $25.1 million shortfall has been projected for Cincinnati’s upcoming budget, and the city manager is recommending most departments prepare to make 10 percent budget cuts.

City Manager Harry Black made the recommendations in a memo to the city council. Black also recommends that public safety departments, including police and fire, prepare to make budget cuts of 3 percent.

The city’s current estimated expenses for 2018 are $414.1 million. Estimated revenues total only $389 million, leaving the $25.1 million gap.

Black wrote that the earnings tax isn’t meeting projections. That makes up the main source of the city’s revenue.

Black expects to present the fiscal 2018 budget in May. It would be up to the mayor and city council to make changes before the fiscal year starts July 1.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company