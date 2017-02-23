REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jerry Vs. Kurt: Cowboys To Face Cardinals In Hall Game

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Dallas and Arizona will play in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 3.

With Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner being inducted into the hall this year, the matchup makes sense.

For the first time, the game will be played on a Thursday night, two days before the induction ceremony.

It will be the sixth appearance in the game for the Cowboys and the fifth for the Cardinals. Dallas beat Miami 24-20 in 2013, while Arizona lost to New Orleans 17-10 in each team’s most recent appearance.

Last year’s game was canceled because the turf was unsuitable, but NFL and Hall of Fame officials have been working since then to bring the field up to standard.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company