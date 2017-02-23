Kasich Cleared To Give State Of The State Speech In Sandusky

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers have signed off on the governor’s plan to deliver his annual State of the State speech in Sandusky.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) is scheduled to give the address the evening of April 4 at the Sandusky State Theatre, about 120 miles north of Columbus.

The proposal required legislative approval. The Republican-dominated House and Senate voted to approve it Wednesday.

The assessment of Ohio’s status is traditionally delivered to a joint legislative session before lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, Cabinet officials and statewide officeholders.

In 2012, Kasich moved it outside Columbus for the first time in state history with a speech in Steubenville (STOO’-behn-vihl). He has delivered the address away from the Ohio Statehouse ever since, making the speeches in Lima (LY’-muh), Medina (meh-DY’-nuh), Wilmington and Marietta.

Comments

comments