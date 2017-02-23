REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Court Dismisses Untried Case Of Alleged Rape By Teen

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed the case of an adult identified as a suspect in a rape he allegedly committed as a teenager.

The high court previously agreed to hear the suspect’s challenge of reopening his case. But the court on Wednesday dismissed it without explanation, saying it shouldn’t have been accepted for court review.

The ruling is a victory for defendant Darlell Orr, who was indicted in 2013 for an attack 20 years earlier in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County.

The indictment came after a DNA sample taken when Orr was arrested on a murder charge matched DNA from the unsolved rape of a 14-year-old girl in 1993.

A county judge and a state appeals court previously ruled that laws in place then barred juveniles from being prosecuted as adults.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company