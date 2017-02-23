Ohio House Committee Considers Dropping Front License Plates

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio motorists wouldn’t be required to have a front license plate on their vehicles under a proposal being considered by a state House committee.

The House Finance Subcommittee on Transportation is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to include the proposed law change in the final version of the state transportation budget.

WCMH-TV in Columbus says Democratic Rep. Alicia Reece has pushed for the change. She says front license plates cost taxpayers more money and serve as an excuse to pull people over.

Reece says that cost Sam DuBose his life. The black motorist was fatally shot in Cincinnati by a white university police officer who had pulled him over for a missing front plate in 2015.

Law enforcement officials argue that front plates are key tools for them.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company