Ohio Task Force Recommends College Cost-cutting Ideas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A panel of business leaders tapped by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) to recommend cost-cutting measures at Ohio colleges and universities is set to deliver its first findings.

The Governor’s Task Force on Affordability and Efficiency releases its evaluation Thursday of how well institutions responded to action steps it suggested in 2015.

Its recommendations included privatizing dorms and cafeterias, collaborating on health-care costs and providing more digital textbooks and study materials.

The panel’s work has dovetailed with efforts across the country to rein in rising college costs and mounting student debt.

The group was largely silent on questions of tuition, staffing and faculty course loads. It recommended institutions carefully assess overhead and organizational issues, and urged state officials to develop a common measurement of productivity.

