REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Task Force Recommends College Cost-cutting Ideas

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A panel of business leaders tapped by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) to recommend cost-cutting measures at Ohio colleges and universities is set to deliver its first findings.

The Governor’s Task Force on Affordability and Efficiency releases its evaluation Thursday of how well institutions responded to action steps it suggested in 2015.

Its recommendations included privatizing dorms and cafeterias, collaborating on health-care costs and providing more digital textbooks and study materials.

The panel’s work has dovetailed with efforts across the country to rein in rising college costs and mounting student debt.

The group was largely silent on questions of tuition, staffing and faculty course loads. It recommended institutions carefully assess overhead and organizational issues, and urged state officials to develop a common measurement of productivity.

___

Online:

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company