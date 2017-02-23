REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio, Wisconsin Kick Start Interstate Talks On Trump Effect

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican legislative leaders from Ohio and Wisconsin are joining forces, and hoping to enlist others, as they prepare for massive changes in how the federal government under President Donald Trump deals with states.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will discuss the effort Thursday in Ohio.

Vos says the goal is to partner with the National Conference of State Legislatures, the national speakers group and governors to tackle issues that will be affected by a Trump presidency. Those include how states will need to react to the repeal of the federal health care law and to changes in how federal money is delivered to states.

Rosenberger’s spokesman says the main message is that “nobody’s in this alone.”

Associated Press writer Scott Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.

