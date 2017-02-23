Shooting After Argument Leaves 1 Dead And Another Injured

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Columbus say a shooting has left one person dead and another injured.

Police tell WBNS-TV ( ) that a man and a woman were arguing inside of a house Wednesday night. Officials say the pair then moved to the street and later landed in a yard across the street where shots were fired.

Officials say both individuals who were arguing were shot and transported to Grant Medical Center.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman is in stable condition.

Authorities have not released their identities. An investigation is ongoing.

