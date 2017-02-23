The Latest: Ohio, Wisconsin Leaders Prepare For Trump Effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on collaboration legislative effort between Ohio and Wisconsin (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Republican legislative leaders from Ohio and Wisconsin are joining forces as they prepare for massive changes in how the federal government under President Donald Trump deals with states.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (vahs) said Thursday in Ohio that they hope to enlist others in asserting the role of states in governing.

Vos says the goal is to partner with the National Conference of State Legislatures, the national speakers group and governors to tackle issues affected by a Trump presidency. Those include how states will need to react to the repeal of the federal health care law and to changes in how federal money is delivered to states.

Rosenberger said Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) is aware of the effort and shares legislators’ concerns.

11 a.m.

Republican legislative leaders from Ohio and Wisconsin are joining forces, and hoping to enlist others, as they prepare for massive changes in how the federal government under President Donald Trump deals with states.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will discuss the effort Thursday in Ohio.

Vos says the goal is to partner with the National Conference of State Legislatures, the national speakers group and governors to tackle issues that will be affected by a Trump presidency. Those include how states will need to react to the repeal of the federal health care law and to changes in how federal money is delivered to states.

Rosenberger’s spokesman says the main message is that “nobody’s in this alone.”

Comments

comments