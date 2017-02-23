REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Worker Trapped In Baler Dies At Ohio Recycling Facility

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old man died after becoming trapped in a baler machine while working at a recycling facility in northeastern Ohio.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the man’s death early Wednesday morning at the facility in Akron. His name wasn’t immediately released.

An OSHA spokesman tells the Akron Beacon Journal that investigators will interview employees and potential witnesses to determine whether the operator was following the agency’s regulations and standards.

The newspaper says the facility opened in 2012 and handles the city’s recyclables.

