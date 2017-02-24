Ex-inmates Freed After 20 Years Sue Detectives, Prosecutors

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two Ohio men who spent 20 years in prison for a murder before their convictions were overturned are suing prosecutors and East Cleveland detectives.

Cleveland.com ( ) reports 38-year-old Laurese Glover and 39-year-old Derrick Wheatt allege detectives manipulated a 14-year-old girl into identifying them as culprits in the 1995 shooting and withheld potentially exonerating information. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

The county prosecutor’s spokesman says the office is reviewing the suit. East Cleveland’s law director said she hadn’t seen it.

An attorney for the third defendant in the case, Eugene Johnson, says he’ll probably file his own lawsuit.

The three were convicted as teenagers, but denied killing 19-year-old Clifton Hudson. They were freed in 2015, and a spokesman says prosecutors don’t intend to re-file charges against them.

___

Information from: cleveland.com,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company