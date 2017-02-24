Ohio Lawmakers Propose Back-to-school Sales Tax Break Again

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers have proposed bringing back a three-day break from the state’s sales tax for back-to-school shopping during the first weekend in August.

It would mark the third straight year of the sales tax holiday. Shoppers wouldn’t pay sales tax that weekend on qualifying purchases, including clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20.

Democratic Reps. John Patterson and Brigid Kelly, of Cincinnati, say if their legislation is approved, Ohio would join 17 other states that offer such a break. They say it helps support local businesses and encourages families to shop within Ohio.

The Senate approved similar legislation this week.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company