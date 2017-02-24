REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Man Facing Terrorism Charges Takes Trial Over Plea Deal

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man who the FBI says threatened U.S. military members online on behalf of the Islamic State has rejected a plea deal and is headed to trial.

A court filing says Terrence McNeil rejected pleas offered by government prosecutors Friday.

FBI officials say McNeil posted a file on his Tumblr page in September 2015 that contained the names and addresses of military personnel. The Akron man then allegedly urged supporters of the Islamic State to behead the people mentioned in the file.

Federal Judge Dan Polster last month denied a request to dismiss 15 terrorism-related charges against McNeil.

McNeil has pleaded not guilty. Messages were left for McNeil’s attorney and for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland.

