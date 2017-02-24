REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: Woman Hit By Rapid Transit Train In Ohio Dies

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a woman hit by a rapid transit train as she tried to climb up on the platform of a Cleveland train station has died.

Police and fire officials say the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority train hit the 18-year-old woman Friday afternoon. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Investigators say the woman was with a group of people passing out promotional flyers in the neighborhood. Police say the group ran across the tracks and the woman was climbing onto the platform when an eastbound RTA train hit her.

Cleveland.com reports that RTA spokeswoman Lindas Krecic says the conductor told officials that the person “appeared” on the tracks and the driver had no time to react. Krecic says investigators are reviewing video of the crash to determine exactly what happened.

