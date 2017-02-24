REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Reds INF Dilson Herrera Hampered By Shoulder Inflammation

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds infielder Dilson Herrera has inflammation in his right shoulder and will not throw for a couple days.

The injury will prevent Herrera from playing for his native Colombia in the World Baseball Classic.

Reds manager Bryan Price says Herrera can hit and field grounders, but probably won’t throw again until Monday or Tuesday. Herrera also experienced shoulder soreness at the end of last season.

The Reds acquired Herrera when they traded Jay Bruce to the New York Mets last summer. He is a .215 hitter in 49 career major league games, all with the Mets.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company