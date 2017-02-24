Teen Girl Faces Murder Charge In Father’s Shooting In Ohio

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A 14-year-old Ohio girl who called 911 to say she had shot her father is expected to be in juvenile court for an initial appearance on an aggravated murder charge.

Hamilton police say the teenager called Thursday morning and said: “I just shot my dad.” She was sobbing on the 911 call, and said “somebody come and put me in handcuffs.”

Police say they found 71-year-old James Allen Ponder shot in the face inside the family’s southwest Ohio home; he died at a hospital.

Authorities say the girl said she didn’t know why she shot him, and repeatedly said she was sorry.

She was being held at a juvenile detention center. She was expected to be in court Friday.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes.

