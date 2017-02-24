Teen Girl To Remain Held In Juvenile Center On Murder Charge

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A 14-year-old Ohio girl who called 911 to say she had shot her father will remain held in juvenile detention on an aggravated murder charge.

A Butler County juvenile judge asked in court Friday if she understood the allegation against her, and she replied: “Yes.” A pretrial hearing was set for March 3.

Hamilton police say the sobbing teenager called Thursday morning and said: “I just shot my dad.”

Police say they found 71-year-old James Allen Ponder shot in the face inside the family’s southwest Ohio home; he died at a hospital.

The girl said in the call she didn’t know why she shot him, and repeatedly said she was sorry.

Her attorney said Friday he’s still gathering information.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes.

