Teen’s Shooting Adds To Increased Toledo Homicides This Year

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy fatally shot in a vehicle is the ninth homicide this year in Toledo, which has seen an increase in slayings compared with previous years.

Police say Maumee High School student Collin Doyle was shot Wednesday night while in the back of a vehicle carrying three other people. He died later at a hospital. A 16-year-old boy also was shot but was expected to survive.

Police say it appears the teens’ vehicle was meeting two males in another vehicle near a park on Toledo’s west side when one of those males opened fire. Investigators didn’t immediately provide information about any suspects.

The Blade newspaper reports Toledo hasn’t started the year with so many slayings in at least a decade.

