Cleveland OK’d $13M In Police Misconduct Suit Settlements

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland has agreed to pay more than $13.2 million in a little over two years to settle lawsuits over police misconduct.

The list of 26 cases compiled by Cleveland.com ( ) includes a $6 million settlement of a lawsuit against the city filed by the family of Tamir Rice. The 12-year-old black boy was fatally shot by a white officer while playing with a pellet gun at a recreation center.

In the 26 months since the boy’s November 2014 death, the city has surpassed the estimated $8 million it paid to settle similar cases in the preceding decade.

A spokesman says the city’s court-mandated police reform helps reduce use of force that lead to lawsuits. The reform came after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the department.

___

Information from: cleveland.com,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company