REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Democrats: GOP Medicaid Reform Plan Is Really About Tax Cuts

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic governors say a proposal by their Republican counterparts to overhaul Medicaid is really just a smoke screen for tax cuts for the wealthy.

GOP governors intend to present Congress with a plan they say would give states more flexibility to administer health coverage for poorer residents. The Republican proposal is also meant to protect states from absorbing the costs of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington and other Democratic governors said Saturday that the GOP plan won’t improve health care for anyone. He says it’s really meant to cut spending on Medicaid to finance tax cuts.

Inslee says a repeal of President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law is not inevitable. He says Democrats can win over GOP lawmakers who’ve been facing angry constituents at town hall meetings.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company