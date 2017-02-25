Hammink Scores 25, Leads Valparaiso Over Wright State 84-74

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Shane Hammink scored 25 points and Valparaiso pulled away inside four minutes for an 84-74 victory over Wright State on Friday night.

Valparaiso took the lead for good with nine minutes left, and stretched its lead to 67-60 with 7:35 remaining. Wright State used a 13-7 surge to pull to 74-73 with 3:35 remaining. Hammink converted a 3-point play and had four points during a 10-1 run to end it.

Lexus Williams added 19 points and Tevonn Walker 17 for Valparaiso. Mark Alstork scored 28 points to lead the Raiders.

Valparaiso (24-6, 14-3 Horizon League) has won five of its last six games and has a one-game lead over Oakland atop the conference standings. The Crusaders end their regular season Sunday at Northern Kentucky.

Wright State (19-11, 10-7) has lost two straight after winning four in a row and are in fifth place, a game back of Northern Kentucky and Green Bay.

