New Ohio College Scholarship Grows In Value Each Year

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The University of Akron is aiming to encourage students to graduate within four years by offering a new scholarship that grows in value annually if recipients maintain a 2.0 GPA.

State Department of Higher Education officials say the Akron Guarantee Scholarship program beginning this fall is the first of its kind in the state.

The program will provide a base scholarship of $500 to $6,500 to each qualified freshman.

Students who maintain at least a 2.0 GPA would get an increase of $1,500 once they earn 30 credits, $1,000 after 60 credits and $1,000 after they hit 90 credits.

Akron President Matthew Wilson says one of his goals is to increase retention and graduation rates.

Qualified students have until July 1 to choose a traditional scholarship or the new one.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company