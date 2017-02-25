Ohio Theme Park Sets Seasonal Job Fair For March 4

MASON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio theme park plans a March 4 job fair as it seeks to fill some 4,200 seasonal positions for the 2017 season.

opens April 15. Job opportunities are in a range of areas including rides, lifeguards, entertainment and security.

Those interested should be at least 16 years old, and should apply online before coming to the job fair for an interview.

Kings Island is among parks owned and operated by Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

