Sheriff: Body Found In Trash Bin In Creek Near Columbus

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities near Columbus are trying to identify the body of a woman found in a trash bin that was partially submerged in a creek.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says the body was discovered Friday in a curbside-style trash bin with wheels.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that investigators had to work fast to get the trash bin out of the Big Darby Creek before a storm hit the area Friday night.

They used a motorized inflatable boat to retrieve the bin with the body.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was an adult female, but it’s not clear how she died.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company