Previous Story
Sheriff: Body Found In Trash Bin In Creek Near Columbus
Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
Comment: 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities near Columbus are trying to identify the body of a woman found in a trash bin that was partially submerged in a creek.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says the body was discovered Friday in a curbside-style trash bin with wheels.
The Columbus Dispatch reports that investigators had to work fast to get the trash bin out of the Big Darby Creek before a storm hit the area Friday night.
They used a motorized inflatable boat to retrieve the bin with the body.
The sheriff’s office says the victim was an adult female, but it’s not clear how she died.