B.J. Taylor Sparks UCF To 53-49 Win Over No. 15 Cincinnati

Posted On Sun. Feb 26th, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — B.J. Taylor scored 27 points and 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall had seven points and four blocked shots to help UCF pull off a 53-49 upset over No. 15 Cincinnati on Sunday.

After Cincinnati pulled within two points when UCF missed two free throws in the waning seconds, Fall came through by making two free throws with 2 seconds remaining to hold off the Bearcats.

It was the first time in nine meetings that the Knights defeated Cincinnati.

And this loss could be biggest for the Bearcats (25-4, 14-2) who were trying to stay in step with American Athletic Conference-leading SMU.

The Knights (19-10, 10-7), who are trying to position themselves to make a postseason tournament, won their fourth straight game and recorded their first win over a Top 25 opponent since defeating No. 4 UConn in 2011.

