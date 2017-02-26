REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mavs Fill 2 Spots With 10-day Contracts After Roster Shuffle

Posted On Sun. Feb 26th, 2017
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Ben Bentil and guard Quinn Cook to 10-day contracts to fill the open spots from a roster shake-up that came at the trading deadline.

The addition Sunday of Bentil and Cook puts both in position for their NBA debuts. Dallas plays Monday night at home against Miami.

Bentil was drafted in the second round by Boston last year but was waived during the preseason. The Ghana native had two stints with Fort Wayne of the NBA Development League and an 11-game stint with Xinjiang in China.

Cook, who went undrafted out of Duke in 2015 before getting waived by Cleveland and New Orleans the past two preseasons, was MVP of the D-League All-Star Game last weekend in New Orleans.

The Mavericks had two roster spots after sending Andrew Bogut and Justin Anderson to Philadelphia in a deal for Nerlens Noel and waiving guard Deron Williams.

