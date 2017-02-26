Ordering Kiosks Coming To 1,000 Wendy’s Franchises In 2017

Posted On Sun. Feb 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio-based fast food giant Wendy’s plans to install self-ordering kiosks in about 1,000 of the burger chain’s franchises nationwide by the end of this year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) a typical location will get three kiosks. David Trimm, Wendy’s chief information officer, estimates that payback on those machines will come in less than two years thanks to labor savings and increased sales.

Trimm says the kiosks have two purposes: appeasing younger customers by given them an ordering experience they prefer and reducing labor costs.

Kiosks are also valued by the company for its ability to provide data about customers.

Wendy’s spokeswoman Heidi Schauer says higher-volume stores will get priority for the kiosks because demand for the technology is so high.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company