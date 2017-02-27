2 More Jailed In Fatal Beating, Robbery Of Somali Cab Driver

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Four men have now been arrested in the robbery and fatal beating of a Somali immigrant cab driver.

Christen Glenn, 18, of Greensburg, and Daniel Russell, 19, of Youngstown, Ohio, were arrested Sunday in Youngstown, Pittsburgh police said.

They remained jailed in Ohio on Monday awaiting extradition on robbery, conspiracy and attempted homicide charges. Police have said they may upgrade the charges as they continue to investigate the beating of 31-year-old Ramadhan Mohamed, who died Friday evening in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Mohamed was found beaten and robbed about 5 a.m. Tuesday after the suspects and two other men already in custody allegedly called for the cab simply intending to rob the driver, police said.

The other suspects, King Edwards and Hosea Moore, both 20 and from Pittsburgh, were arrested over the weekend and also remained in the Allegheny County jail in Pittsburgh on the same charges.

Mohamed’s killing prompted the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh and others to investigate his beating as a hate crime, because he was a well-respected member of the Somali Bantu community known for wearing his religious garb.

But police have said there’s no evidence the suspects were motivated by the driver’s nationality, race or religion, although the investigation was continuing. Mike Manko, spokesman for the Allegheny County district attorney’s office, said his office agreed that there was no evidence of ethnic intimidation in the attack.

Jamie Campolongo, president of Pittsburgh Transportation Group, said the company is shocked by the crime in what he called a “generally safe, tolerant and friendly city.” Beltzhoover, the neighborhood where the Mohamed was robbed, is one of the more violent in the city, however.

“We have a diverse list of approved drivers that is representative of many nationalities, races and religious beliefs,” he said. “Our concerns are for the safety of both the passengers who use our service and the lease drivers who operate in the Greater Pittsburgh area.”

Mohamed was married with a 2-year-old son, and his wife was pregnant.

