REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Apartment Fire Displaces Dozens Of Families

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials in southeast Ohio are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment complex.

Authorities say the blaze at the 30-unit complex in Athens started around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say all buildings were evacuated.

Fire crews from Waterloo, Richland, and York Township responded to the scene. Officials say the fire was contained by 8 p.m.

Nearby Ohio University opened up a facility as a “warming center” for displaced residents. The Red Cross is also offering aid to families.

Officials say no one was injured. Investigators say the cause of the fire is not known. An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company