Blue Jackets Claim Dalpe Off Waivers From Wild

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed center Zac Dalpe off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

The 27-year-old Dalpe had a goal and two assists in nine games for the Wild this season. The Blue Jackets claimed him Monday and assigned him to Cleveland of the American Hockey League.

Dalpe, a former Ohio State player, has 12 goals and 12 assists in 128 NHL games with the Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes. He was a second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2008.

Also Monday, Columbus put winger Matt Calvert on injured reserve with an oblique strain.

The Blue Jackets play at Montreal on Tuesday night.

Comments

comments