Blue Jackets Claim Dalpe Off Waivers From Wild

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed center Zac Dalpe off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

The 27-year-old Dalpe had a goal and two assists in nine games for the Wild this season. The Blue Jackets claimed him Monday and assigned him to Cleveland of the American Hockey League.

Dalpe, a former Ohio State player, has 12 goals and 12 assists in 128 NHL games with the Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes. He was a second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2008.

Also Monday, Columbus put winger Matt Calvert on injured reserve with an oblique strain.

The Blue Jackets play at Montreal on Tuesday night.

