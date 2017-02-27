REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Browns Release Veteran WR Andrew Hawkins

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have released wide receiver Andrew Hawkins after three seasons.

The team terminated Hawkins’ contract on Monday, cutting ties with one of its most respected players.

Hawkins had 33 catches for 324 yards and three touchdowns last season for the 1-15 Browns. But his contributions went beyond the field, as Hawkins helped mentor Cleveland’s young receiving corps. He was also heavily involved in community activities.

Browns coach Hue Jackson says it’s “tough to say goodbye to men like Hawk, that have done everything you’ve asked of them and gone above and beyond when it comes to leadership.” Jackson says Hawkins “was a rock for us last season.”

Hawkins signed with the Browns as a free agent in 2014 after three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 30-year-old, who played college ball at Toledo, played in 39 games with Cleveland, recording 123 catches for 1,424 yards and five TDs.

