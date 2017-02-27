‘Hero’ Coach: Don’t Forget 2012 Ohio School Shooting Tragedy

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — The football coach who chased a shooter from an Ohio school five years ago and prayed with dying victims is uncomfortable with the attention he’s received and says people must remember it was a tragedy that killed three boys and paralyzed a fourth.

Former Chardon High School assistant coach Frank Hall works elsewhere now, but continues helping educators with emergency preparedness through a nonprofit foundation.

The 43-year-old tells The Plain Dealer ( ) he still thinks about how he could’ve stopped the 17-year-old shooter and feels he let down the boys who died.

Others say he’s a hero. A real estate developer recently bought a house for Hall and his wife, who have 10 children that were adopted or in their custody.

The shooter, T.J. Lane, is serving life in prison.

