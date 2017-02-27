Judge Will Hear From Attorneys On Police Murder Retrial

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — The judge who will preside over the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop plans to get an update from attorneys on pretrial progress in the case.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (gihz) set a Monday meeting with both sides in the Ray Tensing case, scheduled for trial May 25. The first trial ended with a hung jury.

Ghiz has said her goal is to keep the second trial in Hamilton County, and she imposed a gag order on trial participants.

Tensing has testified he feared for his life as Sam DuBose tried to drive away in July 2015.

