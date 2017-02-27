REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Charged With Kidnapping In Abduction Of Family Members

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) — A man has been charged with kidnapping for what police say were the abductions of his parents and an aunt outside Cleveland.

A judge in Willoughby on Monday set a $1 million bond for 34-year-old Michael Ribaudo. Court records don’t indicate whether the Cleveland man has an attorney

Willoughby police say Ribaudo on Friday assaulted his father with chloroform and bound and gagged him inside the father’s home. Police say Ribaudo then picked up his mother, brought her to the home and handcuffed her to a basement post, and then did the same to his aunt, who used a handcuff key sitting on the floor to free herself and call 911.

Ribaudo was arrested hours later.

A Willoughby police lieutenant said Monday it’s unclear why Ribaudo kidnapped his relatives.

