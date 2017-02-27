Man Charged With Kidnapping Parents And An Aunt In Ohio

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) — A man has been charged with kidnapping his parents and an aunt in Ohio.

A judge in Willoughby on Monday set a $1 million bond for 34-year-old Michael Ribaudo.

Willoughby police say Ribaudo on Friday assaulted his father with chloroform and bound and gagged him inside the father’s home. Police say Ribaudo then picked up his mother, brought her to the home and handcuffed her to a basement post. They say he then did the same to his aunt, who used a handcuff key sitting on the floor to free herself and call 911.

Ribaudo was arrested hours later.

A Willoughby police lieutenant says it’s unclear why Ribaudo kidnapped his relatives.

Court records don’t indicate whether the Cleveland man has an attorney.

