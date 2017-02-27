REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Reviews Since 2011 Find 126 Non-citizens Have Voted

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief has identified an additional 385 non-citizens who are registered to vote in the presidential battleground state, including 82 who cast ballots in at least one election.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) said Monday that those who cast ballots are being referred to law enforcement for further investigation and possible prosecution. Those who didn’t vote will be informed that non-citizens aren’t eligible to vote and given two chances and 30 days to cancel their registrations or receive a similar referral.

The new discoveries bring the total number of non-citizen voters Husted identified since taking office in 2011 to 821. Of those, 126 actually cast ballots.

He reiterated that voter fraud is rare. Ohio has nearly 7.9 million registered voters. About 5.6 million cast ballots last year.

