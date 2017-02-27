Trial Over Ohio Firefighter’s Arson Death Set For November

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A November trial has been scheduled for two men charged with murder and arson in a house fire that resulted in an Ohio firefighter’s death.

Prosecutors allege homeowner Lester Parker solicited his nephew, William “Billy” Tucker, to set the fire that killed a Hamilton firefighter in 2015. Patrick Wolterman died after he fell through a floor of the burning home.

The 66-year-old Parker and 46-year-old Tucker have pleaded not guilty.

Tucker’s attorney said Monday she plans to request that the case be split and that the two men be tried separately. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens set an April 24 hearing on pretrial motions. He scheduled trial for Nov. 6.

Tucker was brought to Ohio from Richmond, Kentucky, to face the charges.

Comments

comments