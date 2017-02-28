Avalanche-Flyers Sums
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Simmonds 26 (Macdonald), 4:04 (sh). 2, Philadelphia, Simmonds 27 (Gostisbehere, Giroux), 8:07 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Voracek 17 (Schenn, Giroux), 10:35 (pp). Penalties_Giroux, PHI, (slashing), 2:30; Tyutin, COL, (holding), 7:58; Colborne, COL, (tripping), 10:11; Couturier, PHI, Major (fighting), 12:50; Landeskog, COL, Major (fighting), 12:50; Streit, PHI, (hooking), 17:37.
Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Weal 1 (Gudas, Streit), 7:16. Penalties_Gudas, PHI, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 5:13; Vandevelde, PHI, (cross checking), 12:52; Colorado bench, served by Iginla (too many men on the ice), 14:50.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Weal, PHI, (slashing), 14:02.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 11-11-10_32. Philadelphia 14-7-5_26.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4; Philadelphia 2 of 3.
Goalies_Colorado, Smith 1-3-0 (26 shots-22 saves). Philadelphia, Mason 17-17-6 (32-32).
A_19,564 (19,537). T_2:24.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Tony Sericolo.