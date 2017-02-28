Bucks’ Beasley Injures Knee In Scary Moment Vs Cavs

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley injured his left knee in a frightening scene during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Beasley’s left leg buckled grotesquely as he tried to defend LeBron James near the baseline Monday night. Beasley crumpled to the floor under the basket before getting up and hopping to midcourt. He was met there by two teammates, who assisted him to the locker room.

The Bucks say Beasley sprained the knee and will not return.

He scored 11 points in eight minutes before getting hurt. Beasley’s averaging 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 49 games.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, Beasley is in his first season with Milwaukee. He has bounced around the league, playing twice with Miami and for Minnesota, Phoenix and Houston.

The Bucks, who came in 10th in the Eastern Conference, have already lost star Jabari Parker to a season-ending knee injury.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company