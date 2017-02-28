Cincinnati Attorney Moves To State Appeals Court Bench

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — A veteran Cincinnati attorney is becoming a state appellate court judge.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) named Charles M. Miller to the First District Court of Appeals. Miller’s judgeship begins Tuesday. He must win election in November to keep the seat for a full six-year term.

He succeeds Patrick Fischer, who will be sworn in on Wednesday in Columbus as an Ohio Supreme Court justice.

Miller is an Ohio State University alum who earned his law degree from Boston University. He was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio in 2001 and has been a partner since 2005 at the firm of Keating Muething & Klekamp.

The First District appeals court serves Hamilton County, which includes Cincinnati.

