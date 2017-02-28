Columbus City Council Approves Alley Repair Plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus officials have approved a plan to repair damaged alleys across the city.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) that Columbus City Council gave the nod to a $1.5 million dollar “alley surface treatment” plan on Monday night. City workers from the Division of Infrastructure Management will fix the city’s worst alleys.

Jeff Ortega, of the public service department, says there are about 26 miles worth of alleys that need to be renovated. Ortega says workers will clean up the alleys, fill holes and then finish with a tar-like treatment.

Officials plan to start repairs in June.

