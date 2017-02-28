Kent State Pulls Away With 6-0 Surge, Beats Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Walker scored 18 points, Jimmy Hall had a double-double and Kent State closed on a 6-0 run to beat Bowling Green 74-67 on Tuesday night.

Walker was 7 of 17 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Hall finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and four assists. Deon Edwin added 15 points for Kent State (18-12, 10-7 Mid-American Conference), which has won five straight.

Ismail Ali scored 14 points and Wes Alcegaire had 12 to lead Bowling Green (13-17, 7-10).

Alcegaire made a dunk and Matt Fox forced a steal and hit a layup to pull the Falcons to 68-67. Jalen Avery added a pair of free throws to stretch Kent State’s lead to 70-67 with 26 seconds left. Alcegaire then turned the ball over while driving for a layup on the Falcons’ next possession. Edwin added two free throws and Mitch Peterson ended the game with a dunk.

