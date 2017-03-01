6 Wounded In Ohio Apartment Complex Shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — Six people have been wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Ohio.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night in Cincinnati.

Police say the victims range in age from 16 to 22. All of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police say some of the victims may have been targeted since many of the shots were fired into one apartment unit in the complex.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any additional information.

