Air Force Agrees To Settle Ohio Base Discrimination Lawsuit

Posted On Wed. Mar 1st, 2017
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Air Force has agreed to pay $140,000 to settle a federal discrimination lawsuit in which a woman claimed she was passed over for promotions at Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) Bridget Lyons alleged gender discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment stemming from her unsuccessful attempts for promotion to leadership positions.

Lyons says she feels vindicated after 10 years of sex discrimination against her by management in the Air Force Materiel Command Law Office Acquisition Division.

As an attorney, Lyons claims she was passed over for promotions in favor of men several times during a two-year period.

The Air Force doesn’t admit guilt as a result of the settlement.

The Air Force Public Affairs office didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

