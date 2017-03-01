REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Feds Seek Ex-NFL Player’s Pension For Charity Restitution

Posted On Wed. Mar 1st, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal prosecutors say former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Reggie Rucker owes more than $110,000 for stealing from two charities, and they want to garnish his earnings from the NFL for restitution.

Cleveland.com ( ) reports that could include his pension and any money he might receive from a nearly $1 billion class-action settlement that the NFL agreed to pay to athletes who suffered concussions. Players have months to submit claims in that settlement.

Rucker’s attorney says the imprisoned 69-year-old intends to use settlement money as restitution.

Rucker was sentenced to 21 months for using money from two charities to pay gambling debts and personal expenses.

One of his attorneys has blamed those actions on a gambling addiction and football-related brain injuries. Prosecutors scoffed at that argument.

