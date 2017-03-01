Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies Set To Wear Body Cameras

Posted On Wed. Mar 1st, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Hamilton County’s board of commissioners approved the spending of approximately $125,000 this year to purchase 100 body-worn cameras for use by sheriff’s deputies in the Cincinnati area.

Additionally the county expects to put a matching federal grant toward covering startup costs and other equipment needed to operate the cameras.

Sheriff Jim Neil has been lobbying commissioners for body cameras since last year. He says the cameras put police on notice and that is a positive for the sheriff’s department

Commissioners Todd Portune and Denise Driehaus, both Democrats, are moving forward with the plan despite opposition from Republicans who controlled the board until the November election.

Sheriff’s deputies will begin wearing the cameras as early as June. The county has not yet decided which company will provide the technology.

