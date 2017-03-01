Penguins-Stars Sums
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 26 (Hagelin, Hornqvist), 10:04. Penalties_None.
Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 7 (Kunitz, Cole), 10:40. Penalties_Gaunce, PIT, (high sticking), 3:11; Faksa, DAL, (hooking), 12:21.
Third Period_3, Dallas, Ritchie 11 (Roussel, Klingberg), 3:40. 4, Dallas, Spezza 9 (Hamhuis, Benn), 9:41. 5, Dallas, Roussel 12 (Klingberg), 10:36. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 7-8-5_20. Dallas 8-13-11_32.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Dallas 0 of 1.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 23-8-3 (32 shots-29 saves). Dallas, Niemi 11-9-4 (20-18).
A_18,235 (18,532). T_2:28.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Darren Gibbs.