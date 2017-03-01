Protesters Urge Police Union Head To Resign From Commission

Posted On Wed. Mar 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland residents continue to press for the removal of a police union president from a special commission.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) that a group called for Cleveland police union president Steve Loomis’ resignation from the Community Police Commission at a meeting on Tuesday. Critics say Loomis missed 11 of the 18 commission meetings in 2016. He has yet to attend a meeting in 2017.

Critics have also highlighted Loomis’ troubling statements on police-involved shootings and his support of Republican President Donald Trump.

Loomis previously ignored a letter signed by ten commissioners asking for his resignation in 2016. Thirteen members serve on the board.

Commissioners discussed new bylaw changes which would enable the board to remove members. There were not enough members to vote on the provisions.

___

Information from: cleveland.com,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company